Latz was removed from his start in Sunday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent cut or blister on his pitching hand, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. He struck out seven and allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks over 3.1 innings before exiting the game.

Making just his second big-league start and his first since the 2021 season, Latz wasn't expected to work much deeper into Sunday's contest after he had already tossed 60 pitches prior to leaving the game following a mound visit from manager Bruce Bochy and a team trainer. Latz gave the Rangers some quality innings while he was on the mound, and assuming he can quickly move past the hand issue, he could be an option to lead off another bullpen game if Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) isn't ready to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible later this week.