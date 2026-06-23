Rangers' Jacob Latz: Flourishing as closer

Latz secured the save Monday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

After beginning the season as a starter, Latz has since emerged as a multi-inning weapon out of Texas' bullpen. The 30-year-old left-hander has turned in 25 scoreless outings among 29 appearances in 2026, running away with the Rangers' closer job amid his current scoreless streak of 12 frames. Through 37 innings, Latz has a tidy 1.46 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB while converting 14 of his 16 save chances.