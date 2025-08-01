The Rangers optioned Latz to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

After giving up three runs (two earned) in 1.1 innings during Texas' loss to Seattle on Thursday, Latz will be sent back to Triple-A to help make room for new additions Danny Coulombe and Phil Maton. Despite his latest outing, Latz still owns a 3.23 ERA through 55.2 innings with Texas this year, making him a safe bet to return to Arlington at some point down the line.