Latz (2-0) notched the win Monday against the Brewers, allowing three hits and one walk in 5.2 shutout innings. He struck out four.

It was was perhaps Latz's finest effort as a starter so far this season, as it was his first scoreless start of the year. The left-hander has gone at least five innings in four of his six starts in 2025, and he's in line to remain in the rotation with Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) likely sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. Latz has a 2.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 66:32 K:BB across a career-high 74.1 frames. He's next slated for a tall task on the road against the Mets this weekend.