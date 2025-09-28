Latz didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was just the eighth start of the season for Latz, who fell one punchout shy of matching his season high. The 29-year-old southpaw didn't see much high-leverage work in 2025 -- he has two holds and one save -- but he was effective as a swingman for the Rangers. Through 85.2 frames, Latz produced a 2.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 76:37 K:BB.