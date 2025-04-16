The Rangers recalled Latz from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Latz has posted a 3.12 ERA and 14:8 K:BB over 8.2 frames at Round Rock this season. He will give manager Bruce Bochy another left-handed option in the bullpen.
