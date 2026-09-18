Latz (3-3) allowed one run on one hit and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning to take the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Latz was called on in the eighth inning to clean up a mess created by Jakob Junis, but he didn't meet the challenge. Trevor Story took him deep for a three-run home run, and the Rangers weren't able to respond. With six runs allowed (five earned) over his last 8.1 innings, Latz is limping to the finish line this season. He's 30-for-34 in save chances and has added three holds while pitching to a 2.11 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 77:22 K:BB through 68.1 innings.