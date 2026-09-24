Latz (3-4) took the loss after allowing one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

Latz entered the game in the seventh inning, his earliest appearance since April 12, with two runners aboard and one out, and he escaped without allowing either runner to score. He returned for the eighth with the game tied 2-2, but Marcus Semien launched a two-out solo homer to left-center to put New York ahead for good. Latz now has 2.15 ERA on the season, but he's given up homers in two of his last three outings.