Latz (hand) allowed two earned runs on three hits in an inning of relief in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

The lefty made his second career MLB start in his most recent appearance last Sunday against the Nationals and struck out seven over 3.1 innings before exiting with an apparent blister or cut on his pitching hand, but he made enough improvement for the Rangers to call upon him from the bullpen three days later. With Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) looking unlikely to be ready to return from the injured list the next time his turn in the rotation comes up Saturday versus the White Sox, Latz could be needed to make another start. Even if that's the case, Latz would likely be deployed as more of an opener than a traditional starter.