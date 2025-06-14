Webb (4-3) was credited with the win in Friday's 3-1 victory over the White Sox, allowing one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one.

Webb gave the Rangers two spotless innings amid a bullpen game for the club, registering his fifth scoreless outing in a row. The 31-year-old right-hander should work as a middle reliever and occasionally a high-leverage arm in most situations going forward. On the campaign, Webb owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB with five holds over 31.2 innings.