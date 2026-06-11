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Rangers' Jake Burger: Belts 11th homer Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burger went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Burger entered the game as a pinch hitter for Joc Pederson (hip) in the fifth inning. After drawing a walk in his first plate appearance, Burger launched a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the eighth. After opening June with a 0-for-17 slump, he has collected six hits over his last three games, driving in a run in each. Burger is now slashing .245/.300/.432 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 41 RBI, 31 runs scored and one stolen base across 267 plate appearances.

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