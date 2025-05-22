Burger went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Burger totaled a season-high nine bases, adding his first stolen base of the year to boot. The first baseman seems to have found a groove at the plate since returning from the minor leagues, hitting .344 (11-for-32) with three home runs, two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored over his last nine games. It's worth noting Burger got off to a slow start before heating up with Miami in 2024 -- he had a .635 OPS before the All-Star break before posting a .901 OPS post-All-Star break last year -- so there's reason for optimism going forward.