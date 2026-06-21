Rangers' Jake Burger: Homers in loss

Burger went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres. He was also hit by a pitch.

Burger gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning with a two-run homer, his 13th of the season. That extended a seven-game hit streak for the first baseman, who is a modest 7-for-26 (.269) during that stretch with four extra-base hits (two HR) and five RBI. He remained in the game after getting hit on the right hand in the ninth, according to Matt Postins of SI.com, and was in obvious pain but cleared by team trainers to finish the contest at first base.