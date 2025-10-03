Burger is expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to recover following surgery Monday to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger first injured his wrist in mid-August before returning to play through the issue during the final month of the season. He will be able to begin his normal offseason hitting program following the 6-to-8 week recovery period, setting Burger up to enter spring training without limitations, barring any setbacks.