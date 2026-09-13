Burger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Burger was able to contribute a rare burst of speed during the Rangers' six-run fifth inning. The first baseman is hitting just .200 (7-for-35) in September, but he's also drawn nine walks over his 11 contests this month, while three of his hits have been homers. On the year, Burger is batting .235 with a .735 OPS, 26 homers, 83 RBI, 65 runs scored, 21 doubles and four steals through a career-high 142 games.