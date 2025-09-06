Burger went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Friday in a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Astros.

The homer was Burger's 13th of the year to extend his hitting streak to five games. The infielder had a .658 OPS as of June 20, though he's performed far better at the plate since then as he tries to salvage a disappointing season. Since the start of July, Burger is batting .324 with six extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored over his last 71 plate appearances to increase his OPS to .703 for the campaign.