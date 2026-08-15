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Rangers' Jake Burger: Supplies offense in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

Burger's blast forced Gage Jump's exit from the contest in the sixth inning, but it was also the extent of the Rangers' scoring. The homer ended a 15-game power drought for Burger, who went just 10-for-51 (.196) with two doubles and two RBI in that span. Despite the slump, he's holding onto a near-everyday role at first base. Burger is batting .234 with a .709 OPS, 20 homers, 71 RBI, 50 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases over 117 contests this season.

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