Diekman agreed to a one-year, $2,712,500 deal with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This was the final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Diekman. In 2017, the left-hander fought through three procedures to address ulcerative colitis, which only allowed him to pitch in 11 games toward the end of the year. Even so, Diekman provided a strong presence at the back of the bullpen, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 10.2 innings, positioning himself for a potential breakthrough as a setup man in 2018.