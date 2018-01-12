Rangers' Jake Diekman: Avoids arbitration
Diekman agreed to a one-year, $2,712,500 deal with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
This was the final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Diekman. In 2017, the left-hander fought through three procedures to address ulcerative colitis, which only allowed him to pitch in 11 games toward the end of the year. Even so, Diekman provided a strong presence at the back of the bullpen, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 10.2 innings, positioning himself for a potential breakthrough as a setup man in 2018.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Picks up save Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Registers second hold Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Officially activated•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Scheduled to return from DL on Friday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Rolling through rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Set for second rehab appearance•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...