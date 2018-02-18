Diekman is set to compete with Alex Claudio and Keone Kela for the Rangers' closing gig during spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diekman received some good news Saturday when free-agent pickup Seung Hwan Oh's agreement with the Rangers was nixed due to a failed physical, leaving three pitchers left to contend for the ninth-inning vacancy. Alex Claudio, who finished last season as closer while notching 11 saves in 15 opportunities, looks like the tentative frontrunner, though Diekman and Kela would offer harder-throwing options from the left and right side, respectively, if manager Jeff Banister wants more of a power pitcher at the back end. Diekman quickly established himself as a dependable setup arm for the Rangers upon making his season debut last September following an extended recovery from surgery to address ulcerative colitis. He turned in scoreless outings in 10 of his 11 appearances and collecting five holds and a save.