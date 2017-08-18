Rangers' Jake Diekman: Flawless in first rehab outing
Diekman (abdomen) tossed a perfect inning and recorded two strikeouts in his first rehab outing for Double-A Frisco on Thursday.
Making his first appearance on a mound in 10 months following three surgeries to repair and rebuild his colon, Diekman was about as sharp as the Rangers could have hoped, as he pumped in eight of his 13 pitches for strikes to retire the side without having to deploy many of his secondary offerings. Following the outing, Diekman told Sam Butler of MLB.com that he would still like to pitch in a few more rehab games in the minors before coming off the 60-day disabled list, but an activation ahead of next weekend seems to be realistic.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Will kick off rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Tosses another live BP session•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Scheduled for another BP session•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Completes simulated game•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Tosses live bullpen Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Set for another bullpen session Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...