Diekman (abdomen) tossed a perfect inning and recorded two strikeouts in his first rehab outing for Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

Making his first appearance on a mound in 10 months following three surgeries to repair and rebuild his colon, Diekman was about as sharp as the Rangers could have hoped, as he pumped in eight of his 13 pitches for strikes to retire the side without having to deploy many of his secondary offerings. Following the outing, Diekman told Sam Butler of MLB.com that he would still like to pitch in a few more rehab games in the minors before coming off the 60-day disabled list, but an activation ahead of next weekend seems to be realistic.