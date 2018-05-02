Rangers' Jake Diekman: Hit by comebacker Tuesday
Diekman suffered a bruise above his left elbow and on his back during Tuesday's game against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Diekman came on in relief Tuesday and was struck by a comebacker off the bat of Edwin Encarnacion that left him with a couple of bruises. The lefty claims he'll be fine moving forward, but it's a situation worth monitoring as the bruise on his arm could potentially cause him some discomfort while throwing. Consider him day-to-day.
