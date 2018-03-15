Rangers' Jake Diekman: Making case for closer job
Diekman has not allowed an earned run in three of four spring outings, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Diekman made quite a splash at the tail end of 2017 when he held opponents scoreless in 10 of his 11 outings, mostly in a setup role. If the left-hander continues to throw zeros, manager Jeff Banister could slot him in at closer. That would allow him to deploy Alex Claudio, the incumbent closer, in a multiple-inning bridge role, one in which Banister thinks he could be more valuable to the team. "There are opportunities for [Claudio] to come in any inning and help preserve a win for us," Banister said. The battle appears to come down to Claudio or Diekman, with Keone Kela (shoulder) also in the mix.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Competing for closing gig•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Picks up save Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Registers second hold Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Officially activated•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Scheduled to return from DL on Friday•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...