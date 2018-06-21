Rangers' Jake Diekman: Nabs second save despite homer
Diekman allowed a run on two hits but still picked up his second save Wednesday against Kansas City.
Diekman gave up a home run right away to Mike Moustakas, but managed to get out of the inning with the help of a caught stealing to end the game. Closer Keone Kela had recorded saves in consecutive games and three of the past four nights heading into Wednesday, and Kela should be expected to slide right back into the closer's role for Texas's next game Friday should the Rangers encounter another save situation.
