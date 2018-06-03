Diekman (1-0) was credited with the win after he allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning Saturday against the Angels.

Jose Leclerc and Diekman threw blanks over the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, giving the Rangers' quiet bats an opportunity to scratch out two late runs and send the game into extra innings. They scratched out another run in the 10th to turn what was nearly a loss into a win. Diekman has a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts over his last 13 innings.