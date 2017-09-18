Diekman didn't allow a hit or run over 1.2 innings of a 4-2 win against the Angels on Sunday. He walked one and recorded the save.

This is the first save of the season for Diekman and fifth of his career. Apart from a two-hit, three-run hiccup in his last appearance against the visiting Mariners, Diekman has been solid in his other six outings since returning from the 60-day disabled list (no runs, no hits, eight strikeouts over 6.7 innings). Given his solid performance, look for the Rangers to continue to use the big southpaw in high-leverage situations for the remainder of the season.