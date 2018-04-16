Diekman pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out two as he recorded his first save of the season Sunday against the Astros.

Diekman had an opportunity to get the save after the Rangers deployed Keone Kela during a 1-1 game in the ninth inning. He's struggled through his first eight appearances (three earned runs over 5.0 innings) but he'll look to build off Sunday night's outing moving forward.