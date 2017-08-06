Diekman (abdomen) will throw another live batting practice session this week, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After tossing a 31-pitch simulated game Saturday, there was some thought that Diekman might be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment, but he'll face hitters in batting practice one more time before likely reporting to a minor-league affiliate. Diekman, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from three surgeries to address ulcerative colitis, could claim a key setup role with the Rangers once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list, likely in late August.