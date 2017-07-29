Diekman (abdomen) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.

After completing a 35-pitch session Wednesday without issue, Diekman will take the mound again Saturday before likely facing live hitters in batting practice before the Rangers' homestand concludes next week. Diekman, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from three surgeries to correct ulcerative colitis, said that he'll need at least one rehab appearance before returning from the 60-day disabled list, likely around mid-August.