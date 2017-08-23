Diekman (abdomen) will make his second minor-league rehab appearance Wednesday with Double-A Fresno, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diekman made his first appearance of the season Thursday with Double-A Frisco. He struck out two in a clean scoreless frame. The 30-year-old will likely make one or two more rehab appearances following his Wednesday action, but could conceivably return from the disabled list in the next couple of weeks.