Diekman (abdomen) will make his second minor-league rehab appearance Wednesday with Double-A Fresno, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diekman made his first appearance of the season Thursday with Double-A Frisco. He struck out two in a clean scoreless frame. The 30-year-old will likely make one or two more rehab appearances following his Wednesday action, but could conceivably return from the disabled list in the next couple of weeks.

