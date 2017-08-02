Diekman (abdomen) threw a live bullpen session Wednesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diekman said he felt good afterwards, so he'll toss another live session this Saturday before likely heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old remains without a firm timetable for his return from the 60-day DL, but mid-to-late August seems reasonable given his recent progress.