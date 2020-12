Guenther was traded from the Rays to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for several prospects.

Guenther was drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2019 first-year player draft and played well during his first action in the minors. While playing rookie ball, the 23-year-old hit .320 with two home runs and 30 RBI over 48 contests. He could play against slightly higher-level talent in 2021, but he's likely still several years away from consideration for a major-league roster spot.