Latz, who is on the 7-day injured list with left shoulder impingement syndrome at Triple-A Round Rock, is throwing live batting practice Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The 26-year-old lefty has been sidelined by the injury since mid-June, but he appears to be reaching the final stages of his rehab program. Latz has a 5.24 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB across 26.1 innings for Round Rock this season.