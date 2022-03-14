Marisnick agreed Monday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Marisnick will be looking to win a spot on Texas' Opening Day roster as a fourth or fifth outfielder, but if he's unsuccessful in his bid for a bench role, he'll likely report to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the campaign. The 30-year-old split time with the Cubs and Padres in 2021, seeing action in 99 games while slashing .216/.286/.375 with five home runs and four stolen bases over 198 plate appearances.