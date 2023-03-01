Odorizzi is a bit behind schedule due to right arm fatigue, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rangers general manager Chris Young sound unconcerned, indicating that it's merely typical early spring aches and pains. It's not clear when Odorizzi might be cleared for game action. The veteran right-hander currently appears to be set up for a long relief role in Texas but could wind up making a good number of starts.
