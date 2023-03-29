The Rangers placed Odorizzi (arm) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Initial reports suggested that Odorizzi had been dealing with normal fatigue or soreness in his right arm, but his move to the 60-day IL suggests the issue is more serious than it previously appeared. The 33-year-old was acquired from Atlanta over the winter, but it remains unclear when he might be able to debut for Texas. Grant reports that Odorizzi isn't expected to require surgery to address the arm injury.