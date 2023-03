The Rangers placed Odorizzi (arm) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Odorizzi has an undisclosed injury to his right arm. It was initially labeled as normal fatigue and then soreness, but it's clearly a lot more serious than either of those diagnoses. The 33-year-old was acquired from Atlanta over the winter, but it remains unclear when he might be able to debut for Texas.