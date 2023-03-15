Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Wednesday that Odorizzi (arm) won't have enough time to complete his throwing progression prior to Opening Day, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odorizzi resumed throwing bullpen sessions just over a week ago but has yet to pitch in any Cactus League or minor-league games up to this point in spring training, so he looks like he'll stay back in Arizona to continue building up when the Rangers close camp in less than two weeks and head back to Texas. The Rangers have characterized Odorizzi's injury as right arm fatigue, so he doesn't appear to be dealing with a major concern and will most likely be ticketed for a brief stint on the shelf to begin the season. Odorizzi's absence should clear a path for Dane Dunning to break camp as the Rangers' No. 5 starter, and the team may have another spot available in the rotation if Nathan Eovaldi (side) is unable to gain clearance for Opening Day.