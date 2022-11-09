Odorizzi and cash considerations were acquired by the Rangers from Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for Kolby Allard.

Odorizzi was acquired by Atlanta from Houston at the trade deadline and finished 2022 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB across 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old was a fringe rotation piece for Atlanta but should have a more secure starting spot on Texas' staff to open 2023. Odorizzi isn't officially under contract for next year but has $12.5 million player option, and the trade indicates he's expected to exercise that option.