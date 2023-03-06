Odorizzi (arm) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Odorizzi is behind other pitchers due to what Texas general manager Chris Young described as normal fatigue. That he was able to throw Sunday indicates a Cactus League debut is in the offing. A long time starter in MLB, Odorizzi is expected to pitch multi-inning relief for the Rangers in 2023.
