Petricka was acquired by the Rangers from the Brewers on Friday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Petricka had a brief stint with the Brewers this season -- he allowed three runs over eight innings -- but has spent the bulk of the year at Triple-A San Antonio. The 31-year-old had a 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 19 innings with the Missions.