Rangers' Jakob Junis: Lands on IL with hip injury

The Rangers placed Junis on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to right hip impingement.

Junis allowed six earned runs across his last seven outings (6.2 innings), and those struggles may have been caused by a lingering hip issue. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until after the All-Star break, though it remains to be seen whether Junis needs a longer stint on the shelf. Right-hander Chris Martin (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.