Rangers' Jalen Beeks: Out for season after arm surgery

Beeks (back) will miss the rest of the 2026 season after undergoing arm surgery, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beeks landed on the 15-day injured list June 11 due to back spasms. Per McFarland, Beeks had a flexor strain flare up during his rehab program that was severe enough for him to undergo season-ending surgery, and it's unclear whether he'll be fully healthy for the start of spring training. Beeks appeared in 29 regular-season games for the Rangers in 2026 and will end his campaign with a 3.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, six holds and a 21:8 K:BB across 26 innings.