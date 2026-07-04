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Rangers' Jalen Beeks: Out for season after arm surgery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beeks (back) will miss the rest of the 2026 season after undergoing arm surgery, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beeks landed on the 15-day injured list June 11 due to back spasms. Per McFarland, Beeks had a flexor strain flare up during his rehab program that was severe enough for him to undergo season-ending surgery, and it's unclear whether he'll be fully healthy for the start of spring training. Beeks appeared in 29 regular-season games for the Rangers in 2026 and will end his campaign with a 3.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, six holds and a 21:8 K:BB across 26 innings.

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