Rangers' James Jones: Out for season with knee injury
Jones tore his right patellar tendon while at home in Arizona and has been ruled out for the 2020 season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to Grant, Jones suffered the injury while tripping over one of his son's toys. The outfielder-turned-lefty pitcher had been attending Rangers camp as a non-roster invitee and was expected to open the season at Triple-A Nashville before the injury surfaced. He'll presumably require surgery and turn his focus to rehabbing his knee in advance of spring training in 2021.
