Walsh is expected to be named to the 26-man roster Tuesday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Walsh and Justin Foscue battled it out during spring training -- each recorded more than 50 plate appearances during Cactus League games -- but the Rangers are apparently leaning toward Walsh, a non-roster invitee that needs to be added to the 40-man roster. That much was confirmed Monday, when the transactions page of MiLB.com posted the Rangers had optioned Foscue to Triple-A Round Rock. Ultimately, it was Walsh's wealth of experience at first base that was the deciding factor. With Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) set to open the season on the injured list, the Rangers wanted a more experienced first baseman, and Foscue only started playing there this spring. The right-handed hitting Ezequiel Duran will serve as the backup and possible platoon mate for the lefty-swinging Walsh. Texas faces left-hander Justin Steele on Opening Day, which may indicate how manager Bruce Bochy plans to handle first base until Lowe is ready.