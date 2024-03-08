Walsh could be the "leading candidate" to fill in for the injured Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) at first base for the Rangers, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

In camp as a non-roster invitee, Walsh is sporting a 1.147 OPS with one home run and a 4:3 K:BB over his first seven Cactus League games to thrust himself into the conversation to replace Lowe, who is expected to require time on the injured list. Justin Foscue looks like the other prime candidate at first base, although he's also in the mix at designated hitter. Manager Bruce Bochy listed Blaine Crim, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel as possibilities at first, as well. Walsh had a breakout 2021 season with the Angels but has flopped since then, posting a .613 OPS and 32.1 percent strikeout rate across 572 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 30-year-old is starting at first base and batting third for Texas in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Royals.