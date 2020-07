Bahr will be added to the Rangers' 60-man player pool, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bahr will report to the team's alternate camp site for workouts once he clears the necessary tests. He advanced to Double-A in 2019, where he compiled a 3.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB in 12 starts (64 innings).