Rangers' Jason Bahr: Primary target in Jackson deal
Bahr was acquired by the Rangers from the Giants on Sunday in a deal that included reliever Cory Gearrin and outfielder Austin Jackson, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. He will report to High-A Down East.
Bahr was the primary motivation for the deal, so the Rangers took on more than $5 million in salaries to close the deal. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 out of Central Florida. In 2018, the 6-foot-5 right-hander is 8-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 84.2 innings for Low-A Augusta and High-A San Jose.
