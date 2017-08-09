Play

Grilli pitched the seventh inning in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, surrendering one run on one hit and one walk and striking out two.

Asdrubal Cabrera's RBI double off Grilli gave the Mets a 5-3 lead at the time, which would prove to be the decisive run after the Rangers' Robinson Chirinos made things interesting in the ninth inning with a solo blast. While the loss doesn't fall on Grilli's shoulders, he has yet to established himself as a reliable option in the late innings for Texas since coming over in an early-July trade with the Blue Jays. In his 10 appearances with the club, he's allowed six runs (five earned) and has walked six batters over 10 frames.

