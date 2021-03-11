Martin started in left field and went 3-for-3 with two home runs in Wednesday's spring game against Seattle.

Martin is a non-roster invitee that didn't blip on the radar prior to Wednesday's two-homer display. He had just three at-bats during a nondescript spring, but Texas manager Chris Woodward spoke highly of the 25-year-old outfielder to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "I want to see him in the outfield, in all three spots," Woodward said. "But from a character standpoint, and intelligence standpoint, this kid's a really heady ballplayer, just soaking up everything that we can give them. The hitting coaches have raved about him." Woodward added that Martin will be an "easy call-up," if he doesn't secure a spot on the Opening Day roster.