Martin entered Tuesday's game after Joey Gallo left with a groin injury. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance in a 9-4 loss to San Francisco.

Martin entered as the left fielder, while Eli White moved from left to right field to cover for Gallo. The Rangers described Gallo's removal as precautionary. Both Martin and White stand to benefit from the organization designating Khris Davis for assignment. That, along with the David Dahl's lingering rib and back issues, should open playing time in the outfield and DH. The 25-year-old Martin posted a 1.168 OPS in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock, and the Rangers hope to strike gold, as they did with Adolis Garcia earlier this season.